Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Anyone interested in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Michael Cassens, recently divested US$273k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$25.76 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

First Busey Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Stephen King made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$499k worth of shares at a price of US$18.44 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$25.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.36k shares for US$554k. But they sold 10.60k shares for US$273k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Busey insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BUSE Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of First Busey

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Busey insiders own 8.7% of the company, currently worth about US$119m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Busey Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Busey. While conducting our analysis, we found that First Busey has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

