Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

We'd be surprised if Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Cary Thompson, recently sold US$306k worth of stock at US$50.69 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Non-Executive Chairman, William Foley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$43m worth of shares at a price of US$43.47 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$49.52). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of William Foley's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fidelity National Financial shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Fidelity National Financial insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$645m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Insiders sold Fidelity National Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Fidelity National Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

