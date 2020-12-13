Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

We wouldn't blame Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gordon Ceresino, the Vice Chairman recently netted about US$740k selling shares at an average price of US$29.60. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.6%.

Federated Hermes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, Treasurer, Thomas Donahue, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$37.30 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$29.59. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Federated Hermes than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FHI Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2020

Does Federated Hermes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Federated Hermes insiders own 5.2% of the company, currently worth about US$146m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Federated Hermes Tell Us?

Insiders sold Federated Hermes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Federated Hermes is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Federated Hermes (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

