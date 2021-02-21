Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Some Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Artur Bergman, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$94.40 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fastly

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, David Hornik, for US$17m worth of shares, at about US$97.67 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$80.68. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Fastly didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FSLY Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Fastly Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fastly insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about US$815m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Fastly Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Fastly stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fastly. Be aware that Fastly is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.