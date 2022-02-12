Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

We'd be surprised if Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Michael Leonard, recently sold US$221k worth of stock at US$509 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Fair Isaac Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President for Software, Stephanie Covert, sold US$787k worth of shares at a price of US$503 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$517). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Stephanie Covert's holding.

In the last year Fair Isaac insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FICO Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership of Fair Isaac

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Fair Isaac insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$356m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fair Isaac Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Fair Isaac shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Fair Isaac is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fair Isaac has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

