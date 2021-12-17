Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Some Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & CFO, P. Stubbs, recently sold a substantial US$989k worth of stock at a price of US$214 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.3%.

Extra Space Storage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Spencer Kirk, sold US$43m worth of shares at a price of US$175 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$214). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Spencer Kirk's holding.

In the last year Extra Space Storage insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EXR Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Extra Space Storage insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$440m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Extra Space Storage Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Extra Space Storage stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Extra Space Storage makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Extra Space Storage. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Extra Space Storage (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

