Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We'd be surprised if Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, John Weber, recently sold US$108k worth of stock at US$215 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Everest Re Group

The Chairman of the Board, Joseph Taranto, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$174 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$211, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.8% of Joseph Taranto's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.50k shares worth US$600k. On the other hand they divested 22.75k shares, for US$4.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Everest Re Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RE Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Everest Re Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Everest Re Group insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$144m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Everest Re Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold Everest Re Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Everest Re Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Everest Re Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

