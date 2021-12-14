Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

We note that the Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Senior VP, Robert Rubin, recently sold US$100k worth of stock for US$51.00 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essential Utilities

Notably, that recent sale by Senior VP Robert Rubin was not the only time they sold Essential Utilities shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$103k worth of shares at a price of US$47.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$50.98). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.5% of Robert Rubin's stake.

In the last year Essential Utilities insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WTRG Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Essential Utilities

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Essential Utilities Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Essential Utilities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Essential Utilities is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Essential Utilities (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

