Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Anyone interested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) should probably be aware that the Chief Operating Officer, Darren Raiguel, recently divested US$320k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$79.95 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ePlus

In fact, the recent sale by Darren Raiguel was the biggest sale of ePlus shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$78.79. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PLUS Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does ePlus Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.2% of ePlus shares, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ePlus Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold ePlus shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that ePlus is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ePlus. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ePlus has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

