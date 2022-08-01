Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

We wouldn't blame Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Benjamin Kortlang, the Independent Director recently netted about US$13m selling shares at an average price of US$269. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.8%.

Enphase Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Benjamin Kortlang is the biggest insider sale of Enphase Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$284, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.8% of Benjamin Kortlang's stake.

Enphase Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ENPH Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Enphase Energy insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$968m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enphase Energy Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Enphase Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Enphase Energy makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Enphase Energy and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

