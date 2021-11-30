Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Some Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Arve Hanstveit, recently sold a substantial US$615k worth of stock at a price of US$24.61 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Energy Recovery

The insider, Ole Peter Lorentzen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$31m worth of shares at a price of US$20.81 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$21.68. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Ole Peter Lorentzen's holding.

Insiders in Energy Recovery didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ERII Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Does Energy Recovery Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Energy Recovery insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$138m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Energy Recovery Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Energy Recovery stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Energy Recovery has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

