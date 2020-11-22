Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Some Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Elissa Charbonneau recently sold a substantial US$500k worth of stock at a price of US$75.22 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 25% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Encompass Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive Officer of Home Health & Hospice April Anthony bought US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$60.76 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$78.84), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 166.00k shares for US$10.0m. But insiders sold 11.15k shares worth US$780k. In total, Encompass Health insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EHC Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does Encompass Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Encompass Health insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$136m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Encompass Health Tell Us?

An insider sold Encompass Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Encompass Health. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Encompass Health you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

