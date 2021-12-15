Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Anyone interested in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Shay Banon, recently divested US$255k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$123 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.03% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Elastic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director, Steven Schuurman, sold US$98m worth of shares at a price of US$145 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$114. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Elastic insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ESTC Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Elastic insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$2.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elastic Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Elastic. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Elastic has 5 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

