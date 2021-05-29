Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Some Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP of Finance & Administration and CFO, D. Kesler, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$148 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Materials

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Strategy, Robert Stewart, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$117 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$147, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 57% of Robert Stewart's holding.

Eagle Materials insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EXP Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Does Eagle Materials Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Eagle Materials insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Materials Insiders?

Insiders sold Eagle Materials shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Eagle Materials is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Eagle Materials and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

