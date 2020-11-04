Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

We'd be surprised if Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Director, Kenneth Walsh, recently sold US$102k worth of stock at US$19.69 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

In fact, the recent sale by Director Kenneth Walsh was not their only sale of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$17.46 per share in a -US$175k sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.74, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.7% of Kenneth Walsh's holding.

Kenneth Walsh divested 25.49k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$17.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:EBMT Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Does Eagle Bancorp Montana Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Eagle Bancorp Montana insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 7.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Bancorp Montana Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Eagle Bancorp Montana is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp Montana you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

