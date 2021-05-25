Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Anyone interested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President, Antonio Marquez, recently divested US$111k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$55.38 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Eagle Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Antonio Marquez was the biggest sale of Eagle Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$56.32). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.3% of Antonio Marquez's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:EGBN Insider Trading Volume May 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Eagle Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Eagle Bancorp insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$123m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold Eagle Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Eagle Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Eagle Bancorp has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

