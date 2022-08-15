Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

We'd be surprised if e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Operations, Josh Franks, recently sold US$384k worth of stock at US$36.50 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

e.l.f. Beauty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Tarang Amin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$26.48 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$36.70. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.5% of Tarang Amin's holding.

e.l.f. Beauty insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ELF Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

I will like e.l.f. Beauty better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does e.l.f. Beauty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that e.l.f. Beauty insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About e.l.f. Beauty Insiders?

Insiders sold e.l.f. Beauty shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, e.l.f. Beauty makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with e.l.f. Beauty and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

