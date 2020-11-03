Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Anyone interested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) should probably be aware that a company insider, Lisa Muschong, recently divested US$150k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$123 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

DTE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mark Stiers, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$134 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$126. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year DTE Energy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DTE Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2020

I will like DTE Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of DTE Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DTE Energy insiders own about US$158m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The DTE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since DTE Energy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DTE Energy you should be aware of.

But note: DTE Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

