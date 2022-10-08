Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

We wouldn't blame Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Wim Julien Vermeersch, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$49.79. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 87% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Donaldson Company

In fact, the recent sale by Wim Julien Vermeersch was the biggest sale of Donaldson Company shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$50.68). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 87% of Wim Julien Vermeersch's stake.

Insiders in Donaldson Company didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Donaldson Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.5% of Donaldson Company shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Donaldson Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Donaldson Company stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Donaldson Company is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Donaldson Company you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.