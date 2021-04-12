Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Some DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Enrique Salem, recently sold a substantial US$3.1m worth of stock at a price of US$209 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DocuSign

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Enrique Salem was not the only time they sold DocuSign shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$216 per share in a -US$3.2m sale. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$213. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

DocuSign insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DOCU Insider Trading Volume April 12th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of DocuSign

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DocuSign insiders own about US$696m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The DocuSign Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with DocuSign and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.