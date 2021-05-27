Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A)

We'd be surprised if Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Gunnar Wiedenfels, recently sold US$262k worth of stock at US$31.30 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Discovery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John Malone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$28.61 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of John Malone's holding.

Insiders in Discovery didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Does Discovery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Discovery insiders own 3.9% of the company, currently worth about US$797m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Discovery Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Discovery (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

