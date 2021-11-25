Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Some DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Sadie Stern, recently sold a substantial US$547k worth of stock at a price of US$639 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DexCom

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Kevin Sayer, sold US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$362 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$599. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 31% of Kevin Sayer's holding.

Insiders in DexCom didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DXCM Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. DexCom insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$279m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DexCom Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since DexCom is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DexCom you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

