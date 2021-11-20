Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

We'd be surprised if D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Bradley Anderson, recently sold US$303k worth of stock at US$101 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

D.R. Horton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Buchanan, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$71.34 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 68% of Michael Buchanan's holding.

In the last year D.R. Horton insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DHI Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does D.R. Horton Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. D.R. Horton insiders own about US$3.5b worth of shares (which is 9.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At D.R. Horton Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought D.R. Horton stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, D.R. Horton makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for D.R. Horton (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: D.R. Horton may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.