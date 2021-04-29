Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

We wouldn't blame Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Hock Goh, a company insider, recently netted about US$508k selling shares at an average price of US$110. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Crown Holdings

The Executive VP & COO, Gerard Gifford, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$96.55 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$108. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.8% of Gerard Gifford's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Crown Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CCK Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Crown Holdings insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$287m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Crown Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Crown Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Crown Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Crown Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

