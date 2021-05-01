Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

We wouldn't blame Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ronald Frasch, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$101. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Crocs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Andrew Rees, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$54.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$100). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.9% of Andrew Rees's holding.

Crocs insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Crocs Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Crocs insiders own 1.9% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Crocs Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Crocs is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Crocs you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

