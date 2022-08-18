Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Anyone interested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer, Ryan Damon, recently divested US$429k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$28.57 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Criteo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Megan Clarken, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$41.16 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$27.46). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Criteo insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:CRTO Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

I will like Criteo better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Criteo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Criteo insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Criteo Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Criteo you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

