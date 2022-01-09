Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Some Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Technology Officer, Thuan Pham, recently sold a substantial US$3.4m worth of stock at a price of US$27.65 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 4.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coupang

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Technology Officer Thuan Pham was not their only sale of Coupang shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$33.17 per share in a -US$12m sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$25.97. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 57.14k shares for US$2.0m. On the other hand they divested 761.03k shares, for US$24m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Coupang than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPNG Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Coupang insiders own 10% of the company, currently worth about US$4.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coupang Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coupang. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Coupang.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

