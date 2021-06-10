Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

We'd be surprised if Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Trustee, Steven Kesler, recently sold US$237k worth of stock at US$29.64 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Steven Kesler was the biggest sale of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$29.78). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 18% of Steven Kesler's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.30k shares worth US$564k. But they sold 49.64k shares for US$1.4m. In total, Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OFC Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corporate Office Properties Trust Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Corporate Office Properties Trust (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

