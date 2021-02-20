Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Some CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Curt Hartman, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$120 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

CONMED Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Curt Hartman is the biggest insider sale of CONMED shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$121, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Curt Hartman's holding.

In total, CONMED insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNMD Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of CONMED

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of CONMED shares, worth about US$41m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CONMED Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for CONMED (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.