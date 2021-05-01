Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Anyone interested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President, James Draughn, recently divested US$222k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$44.37 each. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Community Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by James Draughn is the biggest insider sale of Community Trust Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$44.56. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13%of James Draughn's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.50k shares for US$101k. On the other hand they divested 5.52k shares, for US$238k. In total, Community Trust Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CTBI Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Community Trust Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Community Trust Bancorp insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Community Trust Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Community Trust Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Community Trust Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Community Trust Bancorp. While conducting our analysis, we found that Community Trust Bancorp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.