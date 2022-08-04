Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Some Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Operations, Ty Garrison, recently sold a substantial US$786k worth of stock at a price of US$39.28 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

Commercial Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President, Tracy Porter, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$954k worth of shares at a price of US$32.03 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.26. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Tracy Porter's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.36k shares worth US$308k. But insiders sold 50.00k shares worth US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Commercial Metals than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CMC Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.3% of Commercial Metals shares, worth about US$62m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Commercial Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Commercial Metals, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Commercial Metals is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Commercial Metals (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

