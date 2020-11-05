Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Anyone interested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) should probably be aware that the VP of Corporate Development, Alan Korman, recently divested US$127k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.09 each. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Columbus McKinnon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kurt Wozniak, sold US$277k worth of shares at a price of US$39.64 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$34.77. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Columbus McKinnon didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CMCO Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Columbus McKinnon

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Columbus McKinnon insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Columbus McKinnon Tell Us?

Insiders sold Columbus McKinnon shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Columbus McKinnon has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

