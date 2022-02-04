Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

We wouldn't blame Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Martin Cohen, the Co-Founder & Chairman recently netted about US$9.6m selling shares at an average price of US$80.20. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.2%.

Cohen & Steers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Martin Cohen is the biggest insider sale of Cohen & Steers shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$80.12. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CNS Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Cohen & Steers

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cohen & Steers insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$1.9b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cohen & Steers Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Cohen & Steers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Cohen & Steers makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cohen & Steers and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Cohen & Steers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.