Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

We'd be surprised if Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Exploration, Hans Rasmussen, recently sold US$146k worth of stock at US$7.30 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Coeur Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Hans Rasmussen is the biggest insider sale of Coeur Mining shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$6.80. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.50k shares for US$125k. But insiders sold 57.50k shares worth US$480k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Coeur Mining shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CDE Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Does Coeur Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Coeur Mining insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coeur Mining Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Coeur Mining, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Coeur Mining (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

