Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

We wouldn't blame CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Hilda Piell, the Senior MD & Chief Human Resources Officer recently netted about US$999k selling shares at an average price of US$204. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CME Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kevin Kometer, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$245 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$206). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in CME Group than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:CME Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of CME Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that CME Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$243m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CME Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought CME Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that CME Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with CME Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

