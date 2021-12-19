Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)

We'd be surprised if Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Donald House, recently sold US$277k worth of stock at US$27.65 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clarus

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Warren Kanders, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$17.62 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$26.73). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 2.8% of Warren Kanders's stake.

In the last year Clarus insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CLAR Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Clarus

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clarus insiders own about US$201m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clarus Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Clarus is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Clarus is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

