Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Some City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Charles Hageboeck, recently sold a substantial US$903k worth of stock at a price of US$69.80 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At City Holding

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Hageboeck was the biggest sale of City Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$68.62. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$153k for 2.33k shares. On the other hand they divested 16.46k shares, for US$1.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of City Holding shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CHCO Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2020

Does City Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.4% of City Holding shares, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At City Holding Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought City Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, City Holding makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing City Holding. At Simply Wall St, we've found that City Holding has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

