Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO of Citrix Systems, Inc., Arlen Shenkman, recently netted US$90k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$133. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citrix Systems

The Chairman of the Board, Robert Calderoni, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$148 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$132. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Citrix Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CTXS Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Citrix Systems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Citrix Systems insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$102m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Citrix Systems Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Citrix Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Citrix Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

