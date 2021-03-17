Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

We'd be surprised if Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Cinemark International LLC, Valmir Fernandes, recently sold US$300k worth of stock at US$24.98 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Valmir Fernandes is the biggest insider sale of Cinemark Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$24.35. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cinemark Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CNK Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cinemark Holdings insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$343m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cinemark Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cinemark Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

