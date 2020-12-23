Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

We'd be surprised if Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Cinemark International LLC, Valmir Fernandes, recently sold US$246k worth of stock at US$16.38 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board Lee Mitchell for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$26.71 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 349.46k shares for US$4.8m. On the other hand they divested 24.50k shares, for US$377k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cinemark Holdings insiders. The average buy price was around US$13.60. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CNK Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cinemark Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cinemark Holdings insiders own about US$283m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Cinemark Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Cinemark Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

