Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Anyone interested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Global Products & Services, Scott McFeely, recently divested US$109k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$54.56 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ciena

Notably, that recent sale by Senior Vice President of Global Products & Services Scott McFeely was not the only time they sold Ciena shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$55.83 per share in a -US$279k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$55.42. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Scott McFeely divested 7.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$55.46. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CIEN Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ciena insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ciena Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Ciena is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Ciena, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

