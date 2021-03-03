Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

We wouldn't blame ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Phillip Frost, a company insider, recently netted about US$2.9m selling shares at an average price of US$14.47. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

ChromaDex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Phillip Frost is the biggest insider sale of ChromaDex shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$11.41. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.00k shares for US$27k. But insiders sold 200.00k shares worth US$2.9m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CDXC Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of ChromaDex

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ChromaDex insiders own 24% of the company, currently worth about US$182m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ChromaDex Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ChromaDex.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

