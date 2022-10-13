Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Anyone interested in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) should probably be aware that the Chief Technology Officer, Prateek Kathpal, recently divested US$180k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$16.14 each. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Cerence Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Sanjay Dhawan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.8m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$14.84. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Cerence insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cerence insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cerence Insiders?

Insiders sold Cerence shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cerence you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

