Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

We'd be surprised if Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Jeffrey Tepper, recently sold US$412k worth of stock at US$6.95 per share. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Centennial Resource Development Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer & VP, Brent Jensen, for US$619k worth of shares, at about US$6.87 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.75. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Centennial Resource Development didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Centennial Resource Development Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Centennial Resource Development insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 4.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Centennial Resource Development Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Centennial Resource Development stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Centennial Resource Development has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

