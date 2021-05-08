Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Some CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Administrative Officer, Chandra Dhandapani, recently sold a substantial US$934k worth of stock at a price of US$84.93 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CBRE Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Raymond Wirta, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$36.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$86.90). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.7% of Raymond Wirta's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in CBRE Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CBRE Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of CBRE Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that CBRE Group insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$252m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CBRE Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CBRE Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with CBRE Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

