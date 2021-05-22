Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Anyone interested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Joseph DiMartino, recently divested US$205k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.48 each. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

CBIZ Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph DiMartino was the biggest sale of CBIZ shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$33.74. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in CBIZ didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CBZ Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of CBIZ

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.8% of CBIZ shares, worth about US$85m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CBIZ Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since CBIZ is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CBIZ. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CBIZ you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

