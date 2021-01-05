Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anyone interested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) should probably be aware that the Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Julia Jackowski, recently divested US$275k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$179 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Casey's General Stores Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Julia Jackowski was the biggest sale of Casey's General Stores shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$178. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Casey's General Stores didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Casey's General Stores insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Casey's General Stores Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Casey's General Stores shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Casey's General Stores makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Casey's General Stores that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

