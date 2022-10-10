Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Anyone interested in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) should probably be aware that the Vice President of Finance & Controller, Ryan Fischesser, recently divested US$108k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.80 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Caribou Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Ryan Fischesser is the biggest insider sale of Caribou Biosciences shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$10.16. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$21k for 7.87k shares. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for US$108k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Caribou Biosciences insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Caribou Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Caribou Biosciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Caribou Biosciences (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

