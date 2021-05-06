Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Anyone interested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) should probably be aware that a company insider, Timothy Golden, recently divested US$376k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$149 each. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capital One Financial

The President of Commercial Banking & Northeast Market President, Michael Slocum, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$115 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$154). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 58% of Michael Slocum's holding.

Insiders in Capital One Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:COF Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Capital One Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Capital One Financial insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$666m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Capital One Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Capital One Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Capital One Financial makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Capital One Financial has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

