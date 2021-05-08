Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Some Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Trust Manager, Scott Ingraham, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$120 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Camden Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Scott Ingraham was the biggest sale of Camden Property Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$123). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Scott Ingraham's holding.

Insiders in Camden Property Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPT Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Camden Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Camden Property Trust insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Camden Property Trust Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Camden Property Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course Camden Property Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.